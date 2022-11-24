Ethiopia’s Peacekeeping Mission Exemplary for other Countries: Japan International Peace Cooperation

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 24, 2022 Countries should take lessons from Ethiopia’s best experience and massive contributions for the international peacekeeping mission, Japan International Peace Cooperation Director-General Kano Takehiro said.

A delegation led by Takehiro, has visited the International Peace Support Training Institute in Defense Peacekeeping Center.

During the occasion, Head of Defense Peacekeeping Center, Major General Adamneh Megistie praised the longstanding relations of Ethiopia and Japan and Japan’s continued support for Ethiopia’s development and growth.

Stating that Japan has been sustainably supporting in capacity building activities so as to strengthening Ethiopia’s peace keeping engagement, he expressed his hope that the support of Japan to be continued in the years to come to strengthen the peace keeping center.

Director-General of Japan International Peace Cooperation, Kano Takehiro for his part hailed the activities being undertaken in the center following his visit.

Affirming that the support of Japan will continue, he noted other countries have to learn from Ethiopia’s best experience and contributions at the international peace keeping mission.

Ethiopia has been one of the top troop contributing countries to the United Nations (UN) and AU peacekeeping mission.