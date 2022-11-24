Global Internet Governance Forum to Be Held in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 24, 2022 United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and Ministry of Innovation of Ethiopia will host the Global Internet Governance Forum on December 28, 2022 in Addis Ababa, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen met with Acting Executive Secretary of UNECA, Antonio Pedro, today on the margins of AU Extra-Ordinary Summit in Niamey, Niger.

During the discussion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke welcomed the invitation and agreed to support the Forum.

Acting Executive Secretary of UNECA, Antonio Pedro said on his part that UNECA and Ministry of Innovation of Ethiopia will host Global Internet Governance Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He also underscored that the Forum will provide an opportunity to showcase Ethiopia’s best experience of advancing digitalization to other stakeholders and called for higher representation.

The Internet Governance Forum / IGF/ is a global multi-stakeholder platform that facilitates the discussion of public policy issues pertaining to the Internet.

At their annual meeting delegates discuss, exchange information and share good practices with each other.

The IGF facilitates a common understanding of how to maximize Internet opportunities and address risks and challenges that arise.