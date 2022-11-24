Government Committed to Implement Peace Agreement, DPM & FM Demeke Says

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 24, 2022 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen, met with his Nigerian counterpart, Jeoffrey Jideofor Onyeama on Wednesday on the margins of the AU Extra-ordinary Summit being held in Niamey, Niger.

During the occasion Demeke said the Government of Ethiopia remains committed to the implementation of the peace pact.

He also stated that practical actions have been put in place to provide humanitarian support and public services in all affected areas apart from efforts underway for rebuilding and rehabilitation.

Demeke further commended Nigeria for its principled and unwavering positions and the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, for his leadership to the success of the Pretoria Agreement together with other members of the panel.

The Nigerian Foreign Minister on his part expressed his satisfaction with the signing of the agreement and said Africa can solve its own problems with its own solutions.

The two Foreign Ministers have agreed to further deepen the bilateral ties and strategic relations between Ethiopia and Nigeria.