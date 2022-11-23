Ministry of Health Receives Ten Tons of Medical Goods

Addis Ababa November 23/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Airlines, the Airbus aircraft manufacturing company, and Sans Frontieres have extended ten tons of medical goods to Ministry of Health.

Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tassew handed over the support to Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse today.

The donation consisted of beds, chairs, tents and nutritious foods, among others.

Ethiopian Group CEO, Mefin said on the occasion that the company will continue strengthening its social responsibility.

Health Minister Dr. Lia on her part thanked the donors and said the support will mainly be distributed to health institutions that need reconstruction.