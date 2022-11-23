Ethiopian Airlines Undertaking Preparation to Resume Flights to Tigray

Addis Ababa, (ENA) November 23, 2022 Ethiopian Airlines is undertaking preparations to resume regular flight services to the Tigray region, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tassew said.

The resumption of flight to Tigray is expected to play great role in expediting humanitarian aid delivery to the region, he added.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO talking to ENA on the attained achievements and vision 2035 indicated that following the peace agreement signed between the government of Ethiopia and TPLF, Ethiopian is making preparations to resume flight to Tigray Region.

There were daily flights to the area but it was halted due to the conflict, he said.

Tigray is amongst the regions that Ethiopian flies, he stated, adding that resumption of flights will have multifaceted benefits.

Ethiopian airlines resumption of flight following the agreement reached will accelerate humanitarian delivery, he added.

According to him, Mekele and Shire airports are in condition to resume flights while the Axum airport that was damaged during the conflict requires maintenance.

“We will send our people to the area and repair the airport. Hence, we have been preparing to commence flight to the region. In addition to the three airports, we are also working to resume service to other airports like Lalibela.”

CEO Mesfin noted that the preparations to resume flight will further accelerate the needed humanitarian delivery to the region.

“There will be need of passengers and cargo services in connection with the humanitarian aid delivery. Various foreign organizations are expected to provide humanitarian aid. And we are prepared to provide these services and waiting for that too.”