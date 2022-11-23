Paron Trading Inks Deal to Start Agro-processing in Bahir Dar Industrial Park

Addis Ababa, (ENA) November 23/2022 The Paron Trading PLC has signed an agreement with the Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) to start agro-processing investment in Bahir Dar Industrial Park.



During the signing ceremony, Industrial Parks Development Corporation CEO Aklilu Tadesse said the agreement enables Paron Trading to start agro-processing investment in Bahir Dar Industrial Park.

The CEO stated that the corporation will provide all the necessary support to Paron Trading in collaboration with the pertinent actors.

The agreement signed between the two parties demonstrates the corporation’s commitment to encourage domestic companies and investors to engage in industrial parks in Ethiopia, Aklilu added.

Bahir Dar Industrial Park is one of Ethiopia’s 13 industrial parks open for domestic and foreign investors, the CEO stated.

Paron Trading CEO Shiferaw Solomon thanked the corporation’s commitment to supporting domestic companies and investors to invest in industrial parks.

The trading company, which is expected to contribute to the import substitution efforts of the country upon going operational, will create 1,000 jobs, it was learned.

Paron will supply value added and processed agricultural inputs for food and drink industries.