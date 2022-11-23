PM Abiy Gives Training, Mission Direction on Ethiopia’s Foreign Relations Policy

Addis Ababa, (ENA) November 23, 2022 Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gave a training and mission direction on Ethiopia’s foreign relations policy at the African Leadership Excellence Academy.

The training was attended by young and senior diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and leadership of the Ministry, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

It is to be recalled that African Leadership Excellence Academy designed to develop world class leadership as part of ‘Ethiopia’s Vision for Prosperity’ and to fill the leadership capability gap that exists in the continent.