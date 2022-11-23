DPM & FM Demeke Holds Talks with Algerian Foreign Minister

November 23/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen held talks with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs is in Niamey, Niger to partake in the extraordinary summit of the African Union.

Demeke briefed the Algerian Foreign Minister about the recently peace agreement signed in South Africa and the current situation in Ethiopia.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs has also thanked the government of Algeria for its principled position it had taken when Ethiopia was facing difficult challenges.

The Foreign Minister of Algeria for his part said the peace agreement demonstrates Africa’s capability to address its challenges by its own.

The two sides agreed to work in partnership to strengthen the Ethio-Algerian friendship, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs.