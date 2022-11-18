Institute of Ethiopian Studies Receives various Artefacts from Individuals

Addis Ababa November 18/2022/ENA/ The various artefacts in the hands of individuals have been given to the Institute of Ethiopian Studies (IES) today.



The artefacts include old aged materials that were used to be owned by Ethiopian patriots who fought in resistance of the invasion of Italian forces.

IES, which is under the Addis Ababa University, has received the artifacts that were in the hands of individuals, it was indicated.

The director of the institute, Takele Mered received the artifacts.

The artefacts include the medal of Ras Abebe Aregai, an Ethiopian commander who led a group of resistance fighters collectively known as the Arbegnoch (patriots) during the Italy occupation. The soft copy chronicle of his war patriotism was also among the artifacts.

A 17th-century painting was also contributed by Professor Richard Pankhurst, who was a British-Ethiopian scholar, founding member of the Institute of Ethiopian Studies, and former professor at the University of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

Similarly, an 18th-century manuscript was given by Professor James McCann.

It was stated in the handover ceremony, the chronicle from the French national library prepared by soft copy is a special book that shows the history of kings and the ecclesiastical system of Ethiopia in the 18th century.

Dr. Takele Merd, director of the Institute of Ethiopian Studies, appreciated those who gave the gift of heritage as it is priceless and a lot to the institute. The artefacts have contributed greatly to future research activities, the director pointed out.

Noting that there are artifacts containing great histories in the hands of various individuals, he urged that both individuals and institutions should fulfill their historical responsibility by handing over the artifacts to museums for their safety.