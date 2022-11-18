Ethiopia, Mexico to Deepen Economic, Political, Social Ties

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 18, 2022 Ethiopia and Mexico are looking forward to deepen their economic, political and social ties as an exhibition depicting the 73-year old diplomatic relations of the two nations opened on Thursday in Addis Ababa.

The photo exhibition was organized by the Embassy of Mexico in Addis Ababa in collaboration with Dashen Bank.

It was indicated during the occasion that the longstanding friendship between the two nations goes back to 1936 when Mexico strongly condemned the Italian invasion of Ethiopia and supported its independence and status as a member of the League of Nations.

Later, Ethiopia was the first country with which Mexico established diplomatic relations on 1 of November 1949.

In appreciation of Mexico’s support, Emperor Hailesilassie paid a state visit to this country on 20-24 June 1954. In fact, he was one of the first African leaders to visit Mexico.

Addressing the occasion, Mexico’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Victor Trevino said the visit of Haile Silassie to Mexico sometimes seen as the most iconic episode in Mexico-Ethiopia relations.

“of course, he remind us the origin of our diplomatic ties and the beginning of our history and friendship”.

“Today, as we commemorate the 73 anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries, our nations are looking forward to deepen the economic, politic and social links”.

With regard to global affairs, Mexico and Ethiopia work together to uphold the value of multilateralism and international cooperation, he pointed out. Similarly, Director of Latin America and Caribbean countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bekuma Merdasa praised the firm stand of Mexico and its support to Ethiopia during the Italian invasion.

Citing that Mexico was one of the six member states at the League of Nations that condemned the Italian invasion and stood with Ethiopia, he said “We never forget that committed support in defense of our independence.”

Hosting the photo exhibition, Asfaw Alemu CEO of Dashen Bank said for his part that the historic ties between the two countries that dated back to 1949.

Ethiopia was the first country that established diplomatic ties with Mexico.

Stating that Dashen Bank has organized the exhibition as part of its corporate social responsibility activities, he said “As Dashen Bank it is our great delight to be part of today’s program and got the opportunity to host this historic photograph exhibition to be remain open to the public for the next one month.”