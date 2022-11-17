HPR Standing Committee Urges Commission to Focus on Rehabilitating Citizens in Sustainable Manner

Addis Ababa November 17/2022 /ENA/ Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee of the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) urged the Disaster Risk Management Commission to focus on the work of rehabilitating citizens in a sustainable manner, beyond the provision of humanitarian aid.

The committee evaluated the performance of the Disaster Risk Management Commission for the first quarter of the 2015 Ethiopian fiscal year today.

Members of the Standing Committee asked about actions taken to ensure adequate support for the war-affected areas and proper distribution of humanitarian aid to the needy as well as good governance problems in the commission.

Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Shiferaw Teklemariam said that assessment was made to provide humanitarian support in the war affected Amhara and Afar regions, and support has been distributed to the needy.

He added that 17 heavy trucks have transported grain and nutritious food support to the victims and the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Food Program provided the support.

In Tigray, three groups have been set up to coordinate the support, he said, adding that 80 trucks have transported aid to the region.

Following the peace agreement, the International Committee of the Red Cross provided medical supplies and humanitarian assistance has been provided for a total of 1.5 million people.

This, the commissioner said, is encouraging result.

On the other hand, he pointed out that 569,000 metric tons of food is needed for those who seek support for various reasons and stated that 149,000 metric tons of food has been purchased so far.

He stated that efforts are underway to make additional purchase.

Strategic and Logistics Sector Deputy Commissioner, Aydrus Hassen said the commission has set up a system to ensure that the humanitarian aid is delivered properly.

Efforts are being made to build more warehouses to secure more food at stock than the current one to support citizens.

HPR Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Chairman, Dima Nego said the commission should organize itself in terms of manpower and material to perform better activities, noting that the reform activities currently being implemented by the commission are also encouraging.

He pointed out that creating a situation in which the needy can sustain themselves is something that the commission should focus on, in addition to providing humanitarian support for those who need support.