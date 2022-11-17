Civil Society Organizations Urged to Support Gov’t Efforts to Rebuild War Affected Areas

Addis Ababa November 17/2022/ENA/ Justice Minister Gedeon Timothios has called on Civil Society Organizations (CSOS) operating in Ethiopia to play leading role in providing the necessary support for the government’s efforts to rebuild the war affected areas in the country.



The minister, who is also a member of the Main Peace Alternative Committee of the federal government, briefed members of the CSOS about the peace agreement signed in South Africa between the Government of Ethiopia and TPLF as well as its outcomes and implications.

The peace agreement respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, he said, adding that Ethiopia and all Ethiopians have won in the process.

According to him, the Main Peace Alternative Committee has participated in the peace talks with a view to repelling the threats posed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Creating conducive environment to rehabilitate communities affected by the conflict and reverse the challenges the country has encountered in economy and diplomacy were also among the goals of the peace talks.

Gedeon said that all these goals have been successfully accomplished.

Noting the commitment of the government for the full implementation of the peace agreement, the minister stated that several activities, including the delivery of humanitarian aid and restoration of social services, have been intensified by the government.

In this regard, he stressed the need for the civil organizations to play leading role in providing the necessary support to the government’s efforts, particularly in healing the psychological trauma incurred on citizens and to rehabilitate the war affected areas.

He urged the Civil Society Organizations to engage in the rebuilding of education institutions, health facilities and other public service providing entities by mobilizing resources.