Financial Institutions, Public Enterprises Discuss Contributions for Successful Conduct of National Dialogue

Addis Ababa November 17/2022/ENA/ A discussion was held about the contribution of financial institutions and public enterprises for the successful conduct of the planned inclusive National Dialogue in Ethiopia today.



The discussion, organized by Ministry of Peace was held under the theme: “The Role of Financial Institutions and Public Enterprises to the Successful Conduct of National Dialogue.”

The main objective of the discussion is to provide the finance institutions and public development enterprises with clear knowledge about the national dialogue and enable them act accordingly.

Study papers were present at the discussion depicting the theories and experiences of national dialogues as well as the current situation of Ethiopia and the role these institutions can play.

During the occasion, Peace State Minister Taye Dendea urged financial institutions and public enterprises in Ethiopia to play their part in the national dialogue as peace is critical to the country’s overall economic activities.

The absence of national consensus causes troubles to the politics of the country, which in turn drags the nation into crisis by disrupting the healthy function of the economy and social fabric, the state minister noted.

Hence, there is critical need for reaching consensus on issues of common concerns through dialogue, he stressed.

Initiative Africa CEO, Kibour Ghenna, who presented a paper for discussion, said that the business community should contribute its part for the effective implementation of the national dialogue.

The participant indicated that they must participate in not only providing financial support but also in terms of ideas and material.