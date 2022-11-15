Abiy Says Ethiopia Has Good Relations with All Neighboring Countries

Addis Ababa (ENA) November 15/2022 Ethiopia has created good diplomatic relationship with neighboring countries, including Sudan, in the efforts made over the past three month, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.



The premier made the remark in his briefings to the House of People’s Representative today.

The uniqueness of Ethiopia’s diplomacy is freedom, equality and fairness that will never change from time to time or government to government, he stressed.

Mentioning about the issue of resolving African problems by Africans themselves, the PM said “all Africans have full conviction in the idea that African problems can be addressed by Africans themselves. We have full conviction in this issue.”

Abiy also stressed the need for creating win-win approach with a view to registering a common victory.

Ethiopia has been establishing good relations with Sudan, the premier pointed out, indicating that the country will facilitate conducive environment to create good relations with the brotherly people of Sudan with a view to developing together.

Sudan has fully been on the side of Ethiopia during the diplomatic pressures exerted on Ethiopia, he revealed, extending his gratitude to the Government of Sudan.

“As to our neighbors, efforts have been made over the past three months to create good relations with Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan, including Sudan. We have also seen encouraging progress in this regard. We had some disagreements with Sudan. But currently, our relation with Sudan is in a better situation as things have been holding good standing.”

The premier also thanked the neighboring African nations that have supported Ethiopia in its effort to bring lasting peace in the country.

Moreover, Abiy extended gratitude to countries and governments which have supported Ethiopia in its efforts to bring peace in the country, including the governments of South Africa and Kenya.

He also extended thanks to former president of Nigeria, Olusegoun Obasanjo, former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, the Government of America, governments of EU countries, countries in the Middle East, and Far East for their support to peace in Ethiopia.