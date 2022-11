Addis Ababa (ENA) November 15, 2022 International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) disclosed that the first convey of aid supplies has arrived in Mekelle, Tigray region today.

“Our first convoy of aid supplies has arrived in Mekelle. Two trucks delivered medicines, emergency and first aid kits to support health facilities in Tigray to treat patients with conditions that need urgent care,” ICRC twitted.