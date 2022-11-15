Nat’l Defense Force Ready to Implement Nairobi Peace Agreement: Major General Teshome Gemechu

Addis Ababa, (ENA) November 15, 2022 The National Defense Force (NDF) is committed to implementing the peace agreement signed between the commanders of the defense force and TPLF in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, NDF International Relations and Military Cooperation Director-General Major General Teshome Gemechu said today.

Briefing military attaches residing in Addis Ababa on the commitment of the NDF to implement the agreement, Major General Teshome stated that the defense force is ready to implement the agreement and would continue respecting the agreement reached.

The director-general appreciated the attaches for their continuous advice and support for peace and security in Ethiopia and called on them and partners to continue their respective efforts during the implementation.

“As we proceed to disengagement, disarmament, retraining, and integration of armed combatants in short time to come; your overall support in training and in related technical and capacity building as well as other activities related to this peace agreement is quite vital,” he noted.

Expressing the commitment of the defense force for lasting peace and security in the country, Major General Teshome reiterated NDF’s commitment and readiness to implement the agreement.

According to him, the NDF will continue the works that it has already started in coordination, security provision, and facilitation of humanitarian aid to Amhara, Afar and Tigray regions.

The director-general elaborated that the NDF members have already begun demonstrating their affiliation to the people of Tigray by engaging in harvesting crops of farmers, raising money for people in need, providing medical service and facilitating return of displaced people to their domicile.

The military attaches of embassies residing in Addis Ababa commended the agreement reached for lasting peace.

It is to be recalled that after the signing of the peace agreement between the Government of Ethiopia and the TPLF in Pretoria, South Africa, this month, the commander on the two sides also agreed on the full implementation of the agreement in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday.