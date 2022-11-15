PM Abiy Says Ethiopia Among Giant Sub-Saharan Economies amid Challenges

Addis Ababa November 15/2022/ENA/ The Ethiopian economy has become the first and third giant economy in East and Sub-Saharan Africa respectively, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is responding to questions raised by members of the House at the 4th regular session of the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) today.

Abiy said that Ethiopia’s economy has been resilient and continued registering growth amid various manmade and natural challenges including war, Ukrain-Russia crisis, COVID-19, and drought.

The premier noted that the economic growth trajectory has impressed even global economists.

PM Abiy quoting World Bank data pointed out that Ethiopian macro economy growth during the concluded Ethiopian fiscal year stands at 6.4 percent, with GDP of 126.7 billion USD and is planned to increase by 7.5 percent this year.

Furthermore, the country’s per capital has reached 1,212 USD, he added.

Ethiopia’s aspiration is to make the Ethiopian economy amongst the giant African economies