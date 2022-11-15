House of Peoples’ Representatives 4th Regular Session Underway in Presence of PM Abiy

Addis Ababa November 15/2022/ENA/ The House of People’s Representatives is conducting its 4th regular session today in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.



The premier is expected to respond to queries raised on issues of the peace agreement signed between the Government of Ethiopia and TPLF as well as development activities from members of the House of People’s Representatives.

The House is expected to approve the motion for President Sahle-work Zewde’s speech delivered on October 10 2022 to the joint session of the House of People’s Representatives and House of Federation.