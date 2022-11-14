Ethiopia Participates in Small, Medium Enterprises Exhibition in Algiers

November 14/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian small and medium enterprises exporting coffee, leather and handicrafts participated in the first International Conference and Exhibition on Arab small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) held in Algiers, Algeria



Aster Coffee Processing, Enabe Buna, Fentaye,Bekelech & Friends, Abrish & Families Leather and Dingoza Handicrafts represented Ethiopia at the event.

The event (SMEX ALGERIA 2022), held from 12 to 14 November, is organized under the motto “The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Challenges and Opportunities for SMEs.”

The Ethiopian stand, featuring coffee,leather and handicraft exporters, attracted a lot of visitors both from the business community and the general public at large.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Trade and Export Promotion, Kamel Rezig, the Minister of Finance, Brahim Djamel Kassali, the Minister of Industry, Ahmed Zeghdar, and the Adviser to the President of the Republic, Responsible for Economic Affairs, Yacine Ould Moussa. The officials had a coffee tasting opportunity at the Ethiopian stand.

This three-day business event organized jointly by the Algerian Company of Fairs and Exports (SAFEX) and the Arab Union for Industrial Exports Development (AUIED) focused on several topics, including policies and programs of Arab and African governments for the development and support of SMEs, as well as the financing of this type of business.

400 Algerian, African and Arab exhibitors took part in this exhibition held concurrently with the conference. They represent various sectors including the mechanical industry, telecoms, financial services, tourism, ICT, logistics, and agribusiness.