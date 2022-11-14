Bangladesh Investors Show Interest in Solar Energy, ICT Sectors

Addis Ababa November 14/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) Commissioner Lelise Neme held a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to Ethiopia, Nazrul Islam, and Bangladesh investors who showed interested in sectors such as solar energy, mobile banking, and ICT.



Ambassador Nazrul expressed his commitment to promoting the Ethiopian investment opportunities to Bangladesh investors owing to the strong economic partnership of the two countries.

The investors gave briefings about their investment projects and readiness to start nvestment in a short period of time.