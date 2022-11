Addis Ababa November 14/2022 /ENA/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has learned with deep sadness the loss of lives, injuries and destruction of property by the suspected act of terror at Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue, Turkiye yesterday.



The Ministry expresses heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragic horrific incident.

“We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Turkiye,” according to the ministry.