Peace Agreement Crucial to Ethiopians, Exemplary to Africa: South African Journalist

Addis Ababa November 14/2022 /ENA/ South African journalist Carien du Plessis said implementing the peace agreement signed by the Government of Ethiopia and the TPLF in Pretoria, South Africa, is crucial to Ethiopia and exemplary to Africa.

The freelance journalist mostly writes on South African and African politics and diplomacy.

She has recently written news article on the peace agreement for Times LIVE, South Africa’s second-biggest news website.

The journalist told ENA that implementing the agreement will relieve Ethiopians from sufferings and encourage African countries to solve conflicts in a similar way.

“It is good that there is something on paper that the leaders could implement now. They could work towards peace, work towards stopping violence— that means a lot for the Ethiopians. The economy has been affected badly by this conflict, and a lot of people have been suffering. So in that sense, it should mean a lot for Ethiopia and its people and for Africa as well. Ethiopia is the seat of the African Union Headquarters and I think it should be an example to the rest of the continent—there should be peace and there should be prosperity in Ethiopia so that we can follow that example, especially since it (Ethiopia) is the AU Headquarters,” Carien said.

Carien believes that the partners who observed the peace process have also played an important role in the Africa-led peace agreement to guide other African countries with the slogan: “African solutions to African problems”.

The journalist described the AU-led peace agreement as example: “It was a good example of not using the slogan to deny our problems, but to actually help solve them.”

The AU has the capability, tools and skills, to resolve conflicts in Africa, which could have been resolved before they caused sufferings, she pointed out.

The journalist also called on journalists to play their constructive role during the implementation of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Somalia’s Federalism and Security Analysis Institute Chairman, Sonkor Geyre told ENA that implementing the agreement is crucial to stabilize Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa region.

“We are very glad that Ethiopia, as our immediate neighbor, found a way to live in peace within itself. So, we can move as the Horn of Africa, to development and integration between the Horn of African states.”

Commending Ethiopia for its commitment to resolving the conflict under African leadership, Sonkor Geyre praised the African Union and those who contributed to the peace agreement.

“We believe that that document [agreement] is vital for Ethiopia and the region in general, “he said, adding that the region in the Horn of Africa would move towards stability, development, and integration.

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Chief of staff and TPLF commander on Saturday agreed on the implementation of the agreement signed in Pretoria, South Africa on 2 November, 2022.