Field Marshal Birhanu Says Peace Agreement Well Underway, We Have Reached Agreement

Addis Ababa November 13/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula said the peace process has gone well and we have reached an agreement.

Following the peace agreement signed between the Government of Ethiopia and TPLF in South Africa, senior commanders of the ENDF and TPLF combatants signed an agreement in Nairobi on ways to implementing the agreement.

In his statement today, ENDF Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula said that we have agreed on the disarmament of the TPLF combatants and the provision of unfettered humanitarian aid.

Birhanu stated that we will do our part to implement the agreement.

He also said that we have signed the implementation of the agreement by reaching on common understanding.

ENDF has been demonstrating its amity to the public by harvesting crops and providing social services, Field Marshal Birhanu added.