Africa Needs to Start to Own, Tell its Stories: Ethiopia’s Ambassador

Addis Ababa, (ENA) November 12,2022 We Africans need to start to own and tell our own stories, as Africa is a land of immense wonders and beauty, as well as the birthplace of humanity, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Shibiru Mamo, said.

The Ethiopian Embassy in Tanzania organized an online panel discussion under the theme: “Africa through the lens of a fast-changing global media landscape.”

In his opening remarks, ambassador Shibiru Mamo regarded the topic as timely, crucial, and worth discussing.

“Africa is a land of immense wonders and beauty, and it is the birthplace of humanity,” he said, adding, “We Africans need to start to own and tell our own stories.”

He also urged African journalists to use their talents and work for the development of Africa by depicting to the globe the real picture of Africa.

The panelists presented papers on the imbalances and misinformation in the global media landscape in relation to Africa.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the panelists were represented from different countries with diversified professional backgrounds as well as from various walks of life.