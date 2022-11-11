ENDF Once More Proves It is for the People

Established on firm public base to render priority to public needs, the ENDF are actively participating in the rehabilitation and development works along with the people in Tigray Region.

The members of the defense forces are showing their unflinching support to the people of Tigray in harvesting crops.

The Agreement on the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities inked between the TPLF and the Federal Government of Ethiopia has now become instrumental in restoring peace and stability for the people of Tigray.

Members of the ENDF and the Tigray people are actively engaged in the agriculture and rehabilitation of infrastructure facilities in the region.