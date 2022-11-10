EU Provides 38 Million Euros for Conflict-affected Health, Education Sectors in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa November 10/2022/ENA/ The European Union (EU) signed a total of 38 million Euros agreement today to support conflict-affected health and education sectors in Ethiopia.



Amhara, Tigray, Afar, Oromia and SNNPR regions will also benefit from the agreements, it was learned.

The rehabilitation of Health facilities will be implemented through the Ministry of Health and UNICEF while the education sector is expected to be carried out by Plan International.

Head of Delegation of the European Union to Ethiopia, Ambassador Roland Kobia signed a grant of 31.5 million Euros implementation agreement for the health sector with UNICEF Representative in Ethiopia Gianfranco Rotigliano presided by Health State Minister Dr. Dereje Duguma.

In northern Ethiopia, over 3,000 health facilities are non-functional and nearly 700,000 children have missed out on routine vaccinations as a result of the conflict, according to a joint press release issued by the Ministry of Health and the EU.

The objective of this project is to contribute to improved health services for Ethiopians focusing on conflict-affected areas. Accordingly, 60 health centers and hospitals are expected to be rehabilitated.

The Ambassador also signed 6.5 million Euros fund with Plan International Country Director Mudasser Hussain Siddiqui for the education sector.

Plan International will focus on pre-primary and primary schooling, building and rebuilding schools to increase access to quality education.

During the occassion, ambassador Kobia said EU will continue supporting the critical health and education sectors to benefit Ethiopians.

“war not only has a tragic human toll, but it also has a devastating impact on health systems overall. Now with peace being built we can work better to help all Ethiopians, and notably women and children, who have missed out on essential health services due to the disruption of services and the damage and destruction of health facilities. Therefore, this funding will help rehabilitate and strengthen heath systems to restore health gains in conflict affected areas.”

Health State Minister Dr. Dereje Duguma on his part said the generious funding from the EU comes at a crucial time.

Still the support from EU is supplementary and the damage to the sector and the need is huge and friends and partners should seriously support, he added.

UNICEF and Plan International representatives expressed the criticality of the EU support to the sectors and stress need to effective implementation based on plan and priority.

Overall, the funding will benefit nearly 2 million women, men, adolescents, and children in Afar, Ahmara, Oromia, Tigray and SNNP regions, according to the joint press statement.

The EU stated that it will also sign a 33 million Euros agreement soon to rebuild schools.