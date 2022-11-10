Gov’t Exerting Efforts to Expedite Humanitarian Aid, Says Gov’t Communication Service

Addis Ababa November 10/2022/ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia is working extensively to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to conflict affected areas in northern part of the country, according to the Government Communication Service.

Some four committees have been established with a view to expediting the humanitarian aid delivery activities in the northern part of the country, Government Communication Service State Minister Selamawit Kassa told journalists today.

“Through the measure taken by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, four teams have been set up to coordinate humanitarian aid delivery.

Team 1 will be working in North Wollo Zone in Woldia, Kobo, Alamata, Qorum, Zata, and Ofla, coordinating humanitarian support in the areas.

Team 2 covers North Gondar Zone, that means Debarq, Adarqai, Telemt, Shire, Shiraro, Axum, Adwa and the surrounding towns.

Team 3 will carry out coordination work in Waghmra Zone, while the last team coordinates the distribution of aid from the commission’s warehouses in Kombolcha town in South Wollo Zone.

In addition, the Afar route and other roads will be used to provide services to allow humanitarian aid access to those in need, the state minster said.

Selamawit further stated that the National Disaster Risk Management Commission has provided wheat and nutritious foods to 108,000 people in Shire, Axum, and other areas between the end of October and beginning of November in the first round of aid delivery.

In addition, over 6,500 quintals of nutritious food have been provided to citizens who need urgent support. Similarly, more than 43,200 quintals of wheat and more than 7,300 nutritious foods were distributed to people in Raya, Alemata and Qorum, benefiting 287,000 citizens.

On the other hand, the state minister said the government is committed to rebuilding infrastructures and help resume social services in areas affected by the war.

“Due to the works done to restore the services in areas that have been deprived of power for a long time, power is fully restored. (Accordingly, power is restored) in the towns of Lalibela, Muja, Shimsha, Kulmes, Zaha, Gente Mariam, Kobo, Robit, Gobiye, Alemata, Qorum, Waja, Temuga, and Sekota.”