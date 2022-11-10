National Dialogue Commission, Civil Society Organizations Council Ink Partnership Agreement

Addis Ababa, (ENA) November 10, 2022 The National Dialogue Commission and Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Council have signed an agreement to work in collaboration.

It is to be recalled that the government of Ethiopia has established a National Dialogue Commission aimed at resolving the various challenges in Ethiopia by creating national consensus among all segments of the society through dialogue.

The commission is carrying out various activities by soliciting the necessary supports from all corners of the country including regional states, civic organizations and international institutions.

Accordingly, Commission has today signed an agreement with the Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Council to work in partnership.

The National Dialogue Commission Chairman, Professor Mesfin Araya and the Director General of the Council, Henok Meles signed the agreement.

During the signing ceremony, Professor Mesfin said the commission has been carrying out various activities over the past six months noting the contribution of Civic Society Organizations in Ethiopia is immense for the successful accomplishment of the Commission’s undertakings as they have large presence across the country.

He further stated that the Commission will establish similar work relations with other institutions.

The Director General of the Council, Henok Meles for his part expressed the council’s readiness to exert the utmost efforts to play role for the successful conduct of the dialogue.