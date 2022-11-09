Delegation of Somalia’s Intelligence, Security Agency Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addia Ababa November 9/2022 /ENA/ A delegation led by Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency, Director General, Mahad Mohamed Salad, arrived in Addis Ababa today for a two-day working visit, according to the National Intelligence and Security Service.

Senior officials of the National Intelligence and Security Service welcomed when the delegation arrived at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

It has also been stated that consultation will be held with the leaders of the National Intelligence and Security Service in the areas of exchange of information to prevent terrorism, capacity building, and joint operations to ensure regional peace and security.

It is to be recalled that recently, a delegations drawn from the National Intelligence and Security Service, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, National Defense Forces and Ministry of Health visited Somalia and provided medical equipment and medicines to the Somalis who were injured by the terrorist al-Shabaab attacks, according to the information of the National Intelligence and Security Service.