Int’l Conference on Pulses, Oil Seeds Will Take Place in Addis Ababa Next Week

The 11th International Conference on Pulses and Oil seeds will take place on November 15th and 16th, 2022 Addis Ababa under the theme ‘Cultivating Global Partnership’.

Briefing the media today, Association President Sisay Asmare said 14 research papers that focus on current market patterns of Pulses and Oil seeds will be presented at the conference.

Among others, he stated that the international conference is targeted to getting exclusive oil seeds and pulses market information and networking opportunities as Ethiopia is a huge player in the global pulses and oil seeds market.

He further noted that the conference will also create conducive environment to promoting the country’s tourism sites, investment opportunities and other developmental activities on the sideline of the conference.

The conference will create the chance to meeting international buyers, Importer Associations, value chain companies and service providers, agro-processing industries and grain producers’ traders, importers and exporters from all over the world, it was indicated.

High-level government officials, diplomats, commercial attaches among others are also expected to participate in the conference.

About 250 local and close to 100 participants from 13 foreign countries have already registered to par take in the conference.

The Ethiopian Pulses, Oilseeds and Spices Processors-Exporters Association and the Ethiopian Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration will host the Conference.