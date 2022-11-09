Political Parties Operating in Addis Ababa Vow to Support Implementation of Peace Agreement

Addis Ababa, (ENA) November 9,2022 Addis Ababa City Political Parties Joint Council has welcomed the peace agreement signed between the government of Ethiopia and TPLF in South Africa.

The Council, that comprises of 15 political parties operating in the city of Addis Ababa, has today announced in a statement that it accepts the peace agreement and pledges its support to help its implementation.

The council called upon the entire Ethiopian public, including the residents of Addis Ababa, to contribute their share by providing the necessary support.

For years, Ethiopia has been promoting the position that Africans should solve their own problems by themselves, the council stated. “Hence, we have great respect for the African Union as it clearly shows that we Africans have strengthened our capacity to solve our own problems,” the council noted.

The council also expressed readiness to play its part in the reconstruction of war-torn areas of the country.

The Joint Council has also urged all elements both inside and outside of the country to refrain from distractive activities that hinder the effective implementation of the agreement.