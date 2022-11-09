Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Agree to Strengthen Business & Investment Partnerships

Addis Ababa, (ENA) November 9, 2022 Ethiopian Investment Commission Commissioner, Lelise Neme held discussion with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Ethiopia, Dr. Fahad Alhumaydani today.

The two sides had a productive discussion on bilateral economic cooperation of the two countries, according to Ethiopian Investment Commission.

During the meeting, they agreed to strengthen business and investment partnerships between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.

The relationship between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia is long-standing, historic which has been firmly established by people-to-people ties over the centuries, according to information obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The solid foundation of bilateral relationship and partnership was laid with the First Hijra in the 7th century when Ethiopia welcomed the followers of the Prophet Mohammed by providing sanctuary and hospitality.