Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen, held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister

November 5/2022 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen, held talks with Turkiye Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on bilateral issues in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.



Demeke, who is participating in the Sir Bani Yas Forum, explained the current developments in Ethiopia to Cavusoglu.

The deputy premier mentioned the peace agreement that was signed between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF in Pretoria last week, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also noted that the government is carrying out many activities to ensure lasting peace.

Moreover, Demeke stated about the activities that are being taken to further strengthen the longstanding friendly relationship between the two nations.

Türkiye Foreign Affairs Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed the happiness of the Turkish government that the peace agreement was signed to resolve the conflict in northern Ethiopia.

Emphasizing that the peace of Ethiopia has made a great contribution to the stability of the region, the Minister said Turkiye will provide all-round support in the effort to ensure peace in Ethiopia by implementing the peace agreement.

Cavusoglu also stated that the work being done to increase Türkiye’s bilateral relations with Ethiopia will continue in all fields.