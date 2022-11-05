Ethiopia Should Take Best Experience to COP27 Summit, Says Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa Coordinator

November 5/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia should take its best experience to the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC or COP27 summit, Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) General Coordinator Million Belay said.



The main agenda of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC or COP27, in Egypt is most probably about mitigation, adaptation, reparation, and finance, among others.

Alliance for Food Sovereignty for Africa (AFSA) General Coordinator, Million told ENA that mitigation is invasive, really, especially for the West.

There are a number of companies in these countries (the West) that are only interested in increasing their oil prospects, coal, gases and others, which is why this is a big agenda, he said.

The other issue is reparation, because countries like Ethiopia and other African countries have not caused the climate crisis but are in crisis, he noted, adding that for the drought, famine, and floods we face due to the negligence of the others we have to be given money because they have actually missed the point.

In the COP 27 Summit to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Ethiopia should share its best experience as there are many initiatives Ethiopia should present to the COP 27 Summit, Million stated.

“I think Ethiopia should share its experience, like the Green Legacy Initiative, to the world. It should also adapt agroecology as the best adaptation mechanism because of agriculture. Agroecology should be Ethiopia’s agenda.”

The general coordinator pointed out that Ethiopia has an organic agriculture policy and a policy on composting, which should be supported by the international community.

The COP27 Sharm el-Sheikh summit organized by the UN will be held from November 6 to 18, with the aim of bringing governments together to accelerate efforts to curb the world’s climate crisis.

Heads of State, ministers and negotiators, along with climate activists, civil society representatives and CEOs will meet in the Egyptian coastal city for the largest annual gathering on climate action.

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP27 will build on the outcomes of COP26 to deliver action on an array of issues critical to tackling the climate emergency, it was learned.

The summit will deliberate on issues from urgently reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building resilience and adapting to the inevitable impacts of climate change, to delivering on the commitments to finance climate action in developing countries.