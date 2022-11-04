Peace Agreement Will Pave Way for Comprehensive Development: Ethiopian Institute for Public Diplomacy President

Addis Ababa November 4, 2022 The peace agreement signed by the Ethiopian Peace Talks Delegation and the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) will pave the way for comprehensive development and the reform ambitions of PM Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian Institute for Public Diplomacy President Yasin Ahmed said.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, the president stated that it is pivotal for all parties to abide by the terms of the agreement reached in Pretoria, South Africa, to achieve real peace and victory for all.

“I call on the Ethiopian government and the TPLF to abide by the terms of the agreement to achieve peace and victory for all parties,” he said.

The Ethiopian people will be the main beneficiaries of their commitment to peace, national reconciliation and tolerance.

For Yassin, working to rebuild the affected areas in the regions of Tigray, Afar and Amhara, and providing moral support to those affected is pivotal.

Expressing his hope that the peace agreement will resolve the differences, he pointed out that “we, the Tigrayan people, are an integral part of the Ethiopian people; and we have transcended ethnic affiliation and united in order to defend Ethiopian sovereignty.”

The government, through its activities, has affirmed its full commitment to peace and that the people in Tigray were not the target, but the outlaws, he added.

The president praised the activities carried out by the Ethiopian expatriates in introducing Ethiopian issues, supporting development activities, improving Ethiopia’s image, and defending Ethiopia’s unity and sovereignty in the international media and social media.

Yasin stressed that the agreement will pave the way for real and comprehensive development in Ethiopia, because peace is one of the most important elements supporting the development and reform project initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

It is to be recalled that the government of Ethiopia has been trying its best to resolve differences peacefully before and during the conflict.