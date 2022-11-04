Organization of Educational Cooperation to Open Offices in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa November 4, 2022 The Organization of Educational Cooperation (OEC) signed an agreement that will enable the organization to open its offices in Addis Ababa.



State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tesfaye Yilma, and Secretary-General of the Organisation of Educational Cooperation (OEC), Sheikh Manssour Bin Mussallam, signed the agreement.

During the event, Ambassador Tesfaye, remarked the opening of the offices of the OEC will bolster the government’s efforts towards Education sector development and Ethiopia’s partnership with International organization.

The presence of the organization in Addis Ababa will facilitate the ideal south-south cooperation in the education sector, he said.

Secretary-General of OEC, Sheikh Manssour Bin Mussallam, on his part, noted the future we foresee can only be realized through education by forging and bringing together diversity and strengthening cooperation.

Integrating Inclusive education and progressive policies in the Education system will be enhanced through the opening offices of the educational organization.

The OEC was established on 2020 by Latin American, Caribbean, African, Asian, Middle Eastern and Pacific Island countries at the International Summit on Balanced and Inclusive Education held in Djibouti.

The purpose of the OEC is to contribute to the equitable, just, and prosperous social transformation of societies by promoting balanced and inclusive education, in order to attain the fundamental rights to liberty, justice, dignity, sustainability, social cohesion, and material and immaterial security for the peoples of the world.