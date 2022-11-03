PM Launches “Yelemat Tirufat” Dev’t Campaign that Focuses on Nutritional Opulence

Addis Ababa November 3, 2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched “Yelemat Tirufat” development campaign, which focuses on nutritional opulence, today.



“Today, in Arba Minch city, we launched Yelemat Tirufat development campaign, which focuses on nutritional opulence. The traditional food container, Lemat, represents a link between farmers, pastoralists, and consumers,” the premier tweeted.

According to him, it is about getting adequate nutritional food.

Abiy noted that food self-sufficiency is directly linked to national sovereignty and dignity, and Yelemat Tirufat campaign accelerates efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency at the family and national levels.