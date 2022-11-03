IGAD Congratulates Parties to Conflict on Signing of Cessation of Hostilities Agreement

Addis Ababa November 3, 2022 The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Workneh Gebeyehu, congratulated the Government of Ethiopia and TPLF on the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in Pretoria.



“By signing this agreement to silence the guns and end the armed conflict, the people of Ethiopia now have the opportunity to establish a long-lasting peace”, he stated.

Dr Workneh commended the leadership and commitment of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Government to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

He also commended the important role of the African Union (AU), especially the role played by Moussa Faki and Olesugun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, Uhuru Kenyatta, the former president of Kenya, and Phumzile Mambo-Ngcuks, former deputy president of South Africa in facilitating the talks and congratulated the team of negotiators from both sides for conducting the dialogue in a responsible manner.

Workneh further thanked the Government of the Republic of South Africa for graciously hosting the talks.

The Executive Secretary encouraged all parties to the agreement to live up to their commitments in implementing all its provisions.

IGAD has consistently called for a political solution to the conflict and played an active role in the mediation process and back-channel diplomacy through the IGAD Assembly of the Heads of State and Government.