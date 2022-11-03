Government Welcomes Signing of Peace Agreement in South Africa

Addis Ababa November 3, 2022 The peace agreement signed today between the Ethiopian Peace Talks Delegation and TPLF in Pretoria, South Africa, has reiterated respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia and to upholding the Constitution of the country.

This was pointed out in a press statement issued by the Ethiopia Government Peace Talks delegation.

The delegation welcomed the signing of a peace agreement at the conclusion of the African-Union Peace Talks.

The following is the full text of the press statement

The Government of Ethiopia welcomes the signing of a peace agreement at the conclusion of the African-Union Peace Talks in Pretoria, the Republic of South Africa. This Agreement brings to an end two years of conflict in northern Ethiopia.

It must be noted that the Agreement has reiterated respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia and to upholding the Constitution of the country. Consistent with the Constitution, the Agreement also reaffirmed that Ethiopia has only one national defense force.

To implement these and other cardinal principles agreed in the Agreement includes provisions on the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration of the TPLF combatants. This Agreement allows the country to move forward to end the conflict.

The next step would be the implementation of the agreement.

The Government is looking forward to immediately embarking on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of communities affected by this conflict. The Government is ready to work closely with international partners in this regard.

The Government will continue to diligently work to ensure accountability measures against alleged violations of human rights. The Inter-Ministerial Task Force established to implement the recommendations of the Joint Investigation by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights will redouble its efforts and expand its areas of operation.

The Government extends its deep appreciation and thanks to the People and Government of the Republic of South Africa for hosting the peace talks with a view to assisting Ethiopia to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The Government is grateful to the African Union Commission and the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa His Excellency former President Olusegun Obasanjo, supported by His Excellency former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Her Excellency Dr. Phumuzile Mlalmbo, former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa.

The Government expresses deep appreciation to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, and Commissioner Bankole Adeoye for this initiative and for supporting the process. The Government also appreciates the support of the Government of the US for the success of this process.

The Government has been expediting humanitarian assistance and restoring essential services. It is committed to expeditious implementation of the Agreement.

The Government is grateful to the African Union, sisterly African countries, and friends of Ethiopia around the world. The Government looks forward to re-invigorating relations with various partners that have been affected due to conflict.

2nd November 2022