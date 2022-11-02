Addis Ababa, November 2, 2022 (ENA)World Food Program (WFP) continues to distribute food in Mekelle aiming to reach over 535,000 people within the next two weeks.



”We’ve reached 178,000 so far,” WFP twitted.

According to WFP, food assistance operations are also ongoing in Amhara, Afar & Somali regions.

In its recent statement the Government Communication Service said the Government of Ethiopia is working in coordination with humanitarian agencies to continue providing humanitarian aid in these areas.