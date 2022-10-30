Several Couples Conduct Mass Wedding Ceremony Inside Sheger Park in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa October 30/2015 (ENA) Several couples married in a ceremony held inside the newly inaugurated second phase of Sheger Park in Addis Ababa in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today.

Prime Minister Abiy inaugurated and officially opened the second phase of Friendship Park built in Addis Ababa today.

It is to be recalled that Office of the Prime Minister offered a special gift to couples who wish to conduct their wedding ceremony during the inauguration of the second phase of the Friendship Park inside its wedding garden.

Accordingly, several couples who responded to the offer have married in a ceremony held inside the wedding garden of the park.

The wedding ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie and other senior government officials.

The newly opened park is comprised of various standard entertainment providing facilities including children playing grounds, wedding gardens, football and basketball playing fields, cafeterias among others.