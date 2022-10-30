PM Abiy Says Nation is striving to Build Future Generations that will light up Ethiopia’s Tomorrow

Addis Ababa October 30/2015 /ENA/Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia is exerting efforts to nurture future generations that will light up the dream of the country.

The Premier inaugurated and officially opened the second phase of Friendship Park built in Addis Ababa.

During the occasion, the PM said strong generation is the foundation for strong nation, noting that the nation built with a strong generation can overcome challenges, maintain unity and ensure the national sovereignty of its country.

He noted that the newly inaugurated second phase of Friendship Park will help create generation that is capable of generating new ideas vital to nurturing a nation.

Following the reform, emphasis has been given to policies to promote quality and competent education that shapes the minds of youth and children instead of building more higher education institutions, he stated.

Accordingly, the construction of several schools is being underway across the nation focusing on preschools, primary, secondary and preparatory schools, he added noting that school feeding programs have also been carried out by providing two meals per day to more than 9 million students.

The newly inaugurated project was built focusing on children that comprised of several facilities for children to entertain. The project combines sports, games, and social interaction.

“Children learn about science and technology while playing. Young people read and engage in sports. Parents and grandparents bring their children with them to share social experiences. Newlyweds exchange vows in the wedding garden,” the PM elaborated.

Prime Minister Abiy said efforts will continue to raise better generations for the sake of the future Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy during the inaugural ceremony met with the children and youth who were enjoying the venue’s amenities and sports activities.

It is to be remembered that the project is one of Prime Minister Abiy’s initiatives, with the goal of giving Addis Ababa an appearance and services that complement its name.