Gov’t Starts Transporting Humanitarian Assistance to Areas Liberated from Terrorist TPLF in Tigray

Addis Ababa October 30/2022 /ENA/The Ethiopian government has started transporting food and non-food items of humanitarian assistance to areas of Tigray liberated from the terrorist TPLF, according to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC).

NDRMC Commissioner, Ambassador Shiferaw Teklemariam said that government has started transporting 3,000 quintals of food and non food items to liberated areas in Tigray today.

He added that medicines and medical equipment have also been transported with heavy trucks to the areas.

The commissioner stressed that government will continue to support the people of Tigray in a strengthened manner with its capacity in collaboration the general public.

Shiferaw also said that the government is intensively working to resume the services of infrastructures that were halted due to the war waged by the terrorist group.