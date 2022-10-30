PM Abiy Inaugurates 2nd Phase of Sheger Park in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa October 30/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the second phase of Sheger Park as part the Sheger beautifying project being underway in the capital Addis Ababa.

First Lady Zinash Tayachew, Addis Ababa City Mayor Adanech Abibe and other top officials attended the inauguration ceremony held today.

During the inaugural ceremony, the premier announced that the park will be open free of charge for a week.

Friendship Square 2, whose construction has been completed and inaugurated today, is located between Abrehot Library, the biggest public library in Ethiopia, and the main Friendship Square.

The newly opened square is comprised of various standard entertainment providing facilities including children playing grounds with amusements as well as, beautiful places to take wedding photos, football and basketball playing fields, cafeterias and other facilities.

The development of Sheger Park is the idea of Prime Minister Abiy’s beautifying Addis Ababa, in view of altering the image of the city, which is ready to face the future with fortitude and glimmer of hope.

The park, which is built in the down town of the capital, will have paramount importance in facilitating service economies on the top altering the image and savor of Addis Ababa.

The park is part of the 58 kilometers long Entot-Akaki Riverside Beautification project that comprises cultural centers, an art gallery, and places of Science and technology.

Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed has also initiated the Entoto Project alongside the Sheger River side projects in order to establish a world-class tourist destination.

Entoto Park, which was inaugurated two years ago, has now become a beautiful place equipped fully with various indoor and outdoor facilities, including sport centers, library, restaurants and coffee shops.