Agreement Signed to Build State-of-the-Art Hospital in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa October 29/2022/ENA/ The Ethio-American Doctors Group (EADG) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) signed a contract agreement for the construction of EADG Health Care Center Project Phase I in Addis Ababa today.

In the first phase of the project, a state-of-the-art hospital will be built within three years to provide quality health services.

The Ethio-American Doctors Group (EADG) President Dr. Tesfaye Fanta and CCECC Managing Director Guo Chongfeng inked the agreement.

The president said on the occasion that the aim of the project is to operate high quality standard medical center that attracts medical tourists to Ethiopia.

“The objective of this project is, first, to establish and operate high quality standard medical center that will deliver state-of-the-art medical care, and it will be a center of excellence.

Secondly, this project will transfer medical knowledge and skill for the local staff. Thirdly, we would like to establish medical tourism in Ethiopia.

We believe this is a project of national interest because of its huge social impact,” the president added.

“The signing agreement with CCECC is for the construction of the multi-specialty hospital project that EADG expects to be completed within 2 to 3 years.”

EADG members have raised over 12 million USD, and the design and foundation of the hospital have been completed with the remaining major work to be done with CCECC.

The project needs 5 to 6 billion Birr budget. To cover the cost, EADG is in the process of selling share for domestic and foreign investors and getting bank loan, it was learned.

In the second phase, EADG will work on specialized hospital, training and research, the president pointed out, adding that in the third phase it will build institutions that support the medical center.

CCECC Managing Director, Guo Chongfeng said on his part the hospital will be a landmark in Addis Ababa and be a sustainable building that will catalyze the changing health sector services in Ethiopia.

The construction site today will soon become a state-of-the-art healthcare center on par with international standards; he said adding that it will have a full complement of services, with a special focus on Cardiovascular, Neurosurgery and Oncology, the first of its kind in the Horn of Africa.According to him, the project will be instrumental in safeguarding the health of Ethiopian people in the long run.

To contribute in Ethiopia’s economic growth, CCECC went on to build five industrial parks and dozens of other projects. “We fulfill all contracts with integrity, quality and efficiency.

We brought clean drinking water to villages, and built roads to connect children with schools. We know our social responsibilities. Ethiopia is where we grow, Ethiopian prosperity is what we wish for, and Ethiopian people are who we care about. In short, Ethiopia is our home.”

EADG was legally incorporated as a C-Corp (for profit) in North Carolina on May 2011, for establishing a center of excellence, internationally accredited tertiary hospital in Addis Ababa.It has grown from 12 to over 350 plus physician members and other health care providers.