First African Youth Summit to be Held in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa October 27,2022 The first African Youth Summit under the theme “Integrated Africa — the Bridge of PM Abiy Ahmed” will be held in Addis Ababa from October 29-31, 2022.



The summit aims to promote pan-Africanist vision and sentiment to prospective youth Africans and strengthen integration and the role of Africa in international issues.

The summit is organized by the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was learned.

According to the organizing committee, former leaders of Ethiopia are expected to share their experiences to the youth.

Member of the organizing committee, Alemayehu Seifu said that youth representatives from more than 50 African countries will attend the summit.

He noted that the summit will strengthen the brotherhood of African youth.

According to him, Ethiopia is committed to promoting pan-African vision as it is crucial that the concept of pan-Africanism is solidified among Africans.

Another member of the organizing committee, Yilma Tefera said the summit will create opportunity to enrich the idea of pan-Africanism among the African youth.

Young leaders from all over the country will participate in this summit, which will help them to have a broad continental perspective, he added.

The Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will award Pan-Africanism Award for who contributed in promoting pan-Africanism vision.