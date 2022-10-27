PM Inaugurates Sport Center in Capital City

Addis Ababa October 27,2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated a newly rebuilt sport center in Arada sub-city of Addis Ababa today.

The previous “15 Meda” sport center was not conducive for physical activities.

Therefore, Prime Minister Abiy took the initiative to build a new the sport center with the participation of stakeholders, it was learned.

The renovated center was inaugurated today and will provide its previous services.

The reconstruction of the sport center is part of the winter volunteer project, it was learned.