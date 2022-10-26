Council of Ministers Approves Draft Regulations

Addis Ababa October 26/2022/ENA/ The Council of Ministers has approved four draft regulations during its 14th regular session today, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.



A statement by the Council stated that the draft regulations were about the establishment of the Ethiopian Agricultural Research Institute, Government Employees Social Security Administration, and Private Organization Employees Social Security Administration as well as the re-organization of the Ethiopian Construction Authority.

First, the Council discussed the draft regulation for the establishment of the Ethiopian Agricultural Research Institute.

The draft regulation aimed at establishing an institute with a clear mission and duty to achieve the country’s agricultural activities using technologies and achieving export with effective research, coordination, support and strengthened institutional linkage.

The Council of Ministers decided that the regulation become effective from the day of its publication on the Negarit Gazette.

Secondly, the Council discussed the draft regulation to determine the authority, function and organization of the Ethiopian Construction Authority.

The regulation aimed to modernize the construction industry to compete with current trends for effective construction activities.

It decided the regulation to become effective from the day of its publication on the Negarit Gazette.

Finally, the Council discussed and approved the draft regulations to establish Government Employees Social Security Administration and Private Organization Employees Social Security Administration.

The council decided the regulations to take effect from the date of their publication on the Negarit Gazette.