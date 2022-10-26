Ethio-Djibouti Relation Based on Shared Vision: Djibouti Ambassador to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 26/2022 (ENA) The long and strong brotherly relation between Ethiopia and Djibouti is based on a shared vision towards achieving integration through multifaceted partnership, Djibouti’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Abdi Mohammed said.



In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, the ambassador noted that the long-standing and historic bilateral relation between Ethiopia and Djibouti is unique.

The two countries have multifaceted partnership and advanced economic integration in several areas such as railway, port, water, electricity, telecom, etc.

According to the ambassador, this has already started to bring significant benefits to the peoples of the two countries.

Yet they need to further strengthen and cement relations by further diversifying and expanding the level of bilateral cooperation.

This type of relationship of partnership and economic integration between the countries serves and contributes to the improvement of economic growth and the well-being of the populations of the two countries, Mohammed said.

The Ambassador added that the relationship between Ethiopia and Djibouti can serve as example and model for other countries of the region and beyond.

This state of relation between the countries is based on the political will and the enlightened vision of the leaders of the two countries, according to Ambassador Mohammed.

He further stated that the joint Ethio-Djibouti ministerial meeting held every year is one of the many mechanisms aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership in all aspects of political, economic, and social engagements.

The ambassador pointed out that the visits of the two leaders are made within the framework of the regular contacts between the leaders of the countries by visiting each other and bearing in mind how to further strengthen the excellent relations existing between the two countries.

Ambassador Mohammed also appreciated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his exemplary climate change prevention measures, especially for his Green Legacy Initiative.

“The prime minister has exported this initiative to neighboring countries by providing them with a great deal of seedlings, which is very highly appreciated. We can only thank and congratulate him,” he added.

Recall that about 240,000 tree seedlings were provided to Djibouti during the first and second rounds of tree planting programs held in Djibouti as part of the expanding Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative to neighboring countries.