India Shows Principled Support To Ethiopia at Different International Fora: Amb. Tizita

Addis Ababa October 26/2022 (ENA) India has shown its principled support to Ethiopia in a more sustainable manner at different kinds of international forums including in the UN, Ethiopian Ambassador to India said.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ethiopian Ambassador to India Tizita Mulgeta said India and Ethiopia have been supporting each other in a multilateral forum.

Especially as India is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, it has given Ethiopia a continued support in the UN Security Council and UN Human Right Council in Geneva, she stated.

“India has really shown principled support to Ethiopia in a more sustainable manner in different kinds of international fora including in the UN and Human Rights Council as well as at different kinds of international organizations,” she applauded.

Recalling Ethiopia was under discussion in the Security Council and UN human rights council many times because of GERD and the Tigray conflict, Ambassador Tizta said all these times India reiterates that it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

It also underscores the fact that the Tigray conflict is an internal conflict. Therefore, when there is a vote either on GERD or Tigray issue, India always supports the Ethiopian position.

“This shows how they are consistent and principled in their position. It also shows how they are Ethiopia’s loyal partner,” ambassador noted.

Moreover, ambassador Tizita stated that there are very robust, strong and friendly relationships between these two countries.

“As much as possible, we want to strengthen this relation in a more strong and strategic manner, where one of them is to strengthen the defense cooperation between these two countries,” she added.

Noting the Minister of Defense, Abraham Belay visited India recently; she said the very presence of the minister really shows the commitment of Ethiopia to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, especially in terms of cooperation and bilateral ties.

“India is very economically growing and its defense potential is also growing from time to time. We want this relationship to continue and to share different kinds of experiences on the matter, such as capacity building, cyber security and in different kinds of defense related issues,” she elaborated.

Speaking on economic cooperation between Ethiopia and India, ambassador Tizita indicated that economic relations between the two countries, particularly trade and investment have been growing from both sides.

Many Indian investors are also coming to Ethiopia and engaged in different sectors. More than 600 Indian investors are in Ethiopia.

India is a very big and vast country that has a lot of diversity, in terms of populations, economy, culture she said, adding “We are doing all our best to promote Ethiopia and one is development, tourism and investment.”

“These really show that Indians are more resilient and they have confidence in Ethiopia’s economy. They are in different part of economy including in agriculture, textile and garment, food processing, among other sectors,” she added.

India and Ethiopia have long-standing economic and commercial relations, which are centuries old and can be traced back to over 2000 years of recorded history.